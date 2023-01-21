WWE HOFer Told RVD That Vince McMahon Was A 'Snotty-Nosed Brat'

One doesn't have to travel far to find a negative opinion of WWE Chairman of the Board Vince McMahon. From fans to wrestlers alike, he's as polarizing as they come. Unlike fans, though, plenty of professional wrestlers past and present have hands-on experience with the man himself. One of those wrestlers is late WWE Hall of Famer Edward Farhat, better known as The Sheik or The Original Sheik. In a recent interview, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam mentioned that Farhat had a strong opinion of McMahon after training with him for a spell.

"He would tell stories while we were eating dinner after training in the ring," RVD began on "10 Count with Steve Fall." "He would talk about he trained Greg Valentine and Abdullah the Butcher, and he even had Vince. He said that Vince was a snotty-nosed brat when he had him stay at his house for a while."

RVD also noted that when Farhat said he trained wrestlers, it didn't necessarily mean he was their only trainer. In fact, Farhat was said to use the term "trained" fairly liberally while applying it to many performers in the industry. More often than not, it simply meant they were "dropped off" to spend some time with him. "If someone looks up and says. 'No Iron Sheik was trained by this guy!' Doesn't matter," RVD added. "He had his hands on everything."

