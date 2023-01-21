NJPW Star Rocky Romero Wins Welterweight Championship In Mexico

Rocky Romero continues to make his presence felt in wrestling promotions around the globe. The New Japan Pro-Wrestling star won the NWA World Historic Welterweight Championship from lucha libre legend Volador Jr.at CMLL Super Viernes in Mexico City on January 20.

The CHAOS member has been focusing his talents on companies in North America in recent years, competing in AEW semi-frequently since his in-ring debut with the company in May 2021 while continuing to add more CMLL dates to his packed schedule. Fittingly, Romero said he plans to defend his newly won championship in the myriad of companies he competes in, tweeting that he wants to make the belt "a REAL world title" during his reign.

The NWA World Historic Welterweight Championship has a long and storied history. Since dethroning The Kingdom's Matt Taven in 2018, Volador Jr. had a vice grip on the title. However, after defending the belt nine times from 2018 to 2022, Volador Jr.'s loss to Romero was his first defense of the title in nearly a year. The title change could be a way of reactivating a relatively stagnant championship in the company.

This is Romero's first championship victory in a major company since 2017 when he and Trent Beretta won their eighth IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship.They liot the title just over a month later to the Young Bucks at NJPW Dominion 2017.