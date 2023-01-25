Ricochet Comments On Relationship With Triple H

Following Vince McMahon's retirement announcement last summer, WWE morale was said to be up with Paul "Triple H" Levesque taking over as WWE's Chief Content Officer. Even with McMahon back in the company as executive chairman, Levesque remains in control of WWE's creative direction. Several current WWE stars already worked under Levesque when they came up through "WWE NXT," so having him in charge has been a welcomed change for many, including Ricochet. The former Intercontinental Champion recently spoke to Stephanie Chase about his current relationship with "The Game."

"I think ever since even my 'NXT' days, and probably before that, Triple H has always been a pretty decent fan of mine," Ricochet said. "He likes what I do and appreciates it. Not only that, but he likes the style as well, and maybe for him specifically, he likes it more. Either way, [our] relationship has been pretty good since day one. We've always been pretty open as far as communication goes, and if I ever have an idea or anything, I can talk to him about it."

After several years of turning heads across the globe on the independent scene, Ricochet signed with WWE in 2018. He quickly found himself in a prominent role on "NXT," chasing after the North American Championship until he won it in August. He took part in the black and gold brand's second WarGames match before winning the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic alongside Aleister Black. Since joining the main roster, Ricochet has captured the United States and Intercontinental titles with stints on both "Raw" and "SmackDown". As of late, he's allied with Braun Strowman while feuding with Imperium.