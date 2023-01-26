Zelina Vega Has Big 2023 Goals For Her And Santos Escobar

In Zelina Vega's newest chapter, she has aligned herself with the likes of Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Santos Escobar to push their faction, Legado Del Fantasma, to the forefront of "WWE SmackDown." But what does the future hold?

Since the group's main roster debut in October, each member, with the exception of Vega, has competed in a televised setting. In mid-December, Toro and Wilde vied for the title of number contender for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Escobar, on the other hand, emerged as a standout in singles competition, marking his path to the finals of the "SmackDown" World Cup, before falling short to Ricochet.

Though she hasn't competed in any televised matches for the stable yet, Vega has her sights set on reproducing one of her biggest in-ring accomplishments. In a recent interview with "WWE Deutschland" via Facebook, she revealed future goals for herself and her fellow Legado Del Fantasma members. "I was actually talking to Santos about this because wouldn't it be cool to see Mr. and Mrs. Money in the Bank of me and Santos?" she suggested. "Wouldn't it be cool to see a second-time Queen of the Ring winner with him as the King of the Ring? I feel like there's just so much we can do there."

Vega, of course, made history as the first-ever WWE Queen's Crown winner, defeating Doudrop in the finals of the 2021 tournament, but she's aiming to add even more gold to her collection. "Obviously the tag titles have to come to us [too]," she added, and perhaps they might, as WWE unveiled a tournament to determine the next challengers for the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships, currently held by The Usos.