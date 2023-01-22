Ethan Page Comments On His Current Relationship With Dan Lambert

Dan Lambert hasn't been seen on AEW programming in several months. Along with members of American Top Team, Lambert first appeared on "AEW Dynamite" in July 2021. He later aligned with "Men of the Year" Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky, managing them for a handful of tag team matches for nearly a year. After Page, Sky, and Paige VanZant won a six-person tag match at AEW Double or Nothing, Lambert seemingly disappeared from storylines and has yet to return.

During a recent episode of "Hey! (EW)," RJ City interviewed Page and asked if he still maintains contact with his former manager. "Hell of a guy," Page said. "Me, Scorpio Sky, and Dan Lambert still got a group text going, and it's very healthy." While they may talk often, it doesn't sound like Stokely Hathaway's name comes up. "We don't really talk about that," Page added.

After Lambert departed, Page split from Sky and aligned with "The Firm." That faction, managed by Hathaway, initially included Page, W. Morrissey, Lee Moriarty, and The Gunns as they helped MJF secure a shot at the AEW World Championship upon his return at All Out. Original plans for the group didn't pan out due to the "Brawl Out" incident, however, Page remains a featured part of AEW programming. He made it to the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator tournament before coming up short to Ricky Starks. As of late, Page has been involved in an ongoing storyline with Isiah Kassidy and Matt Hardy.