Rocky Romero On Helping NJPW And Kenny Omega Reconcile

Kenny Omega made his long-awaited return to Japan at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17, defeating Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship in the process. The big comeback also signified a reconciliation between Omega and the company, and Rocky Romero is proud of the part he played in bringing both parties together again.

In an interview with Fightful's "The Wrestling Perspective" podcast, Romero revealed that he regards bringing Omega back into the fold as one of his biggest successes as an NJPW official, especially considering there was some fallout between the AEW star and former NJPW President Harold Meij. This came after Omega left to work in the United States and help establish AEW.

These days, however, Omega and NJPW are on good terms. The AEW star's Wrestle Kingdom appearance helped the event become a big success, and Romero noted that some fans are hailing their showdown as one of the best matches of all time. AEW also enjoys a strong working relationship with NJPW, as evidenced by 2022's joint Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

According to Romero, his involvement in both of these developments are among his career highlights. "Being part of it, to bring it all together was massive. Bringing the Forbidden Door [event] together with Tony [Khan], AEW, and New Japan — two big organizations with two different ways of looking at wrestling — and a bunch of stars I have never met or talked to, and bringing them all together in one roof.... That's a huge, huge home run."

Now that Omega is the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, NJPW can undoubtedly look forward to seeing him wrestle at future NJPW events.