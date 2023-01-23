John Morrison Was Responsible For This Royal Rumble Innovation

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has taken inspiration from John Morrison. Over the years, Kingston has been known for having highlight-reel-worthy Royal Rumble saves. It didn't work out for Kingston during the 2022 Rumble match, as his feet hit the floor when he attempted to grab a hold of the barricade after being knocked off the ring apron. Still, Kingston's track record for pulling off the spot is solid.

While Kingston gets the most recognition for his Royal Rumble moments, he insists he isn't the originator of the match stunts. Appearing on USA TODAY Sports' "Under the Ring" podcast, Kingston said that honor belongs to Morrison.

"I always give credit to John Morrison because he was the one who kind of started this whole phenomenon or brought it back, I guess Shawn Michaels, right? Way back in the day when he dipped his one foot on the ground and got back in. John Morrison was the guy who got knocked off the apron and he Spider-Man'd onto the barricade and ran his way back around and jumped back into the ring, and then the next year, when the Rumble came around, he wasn't with the company anymore."

Kingston said that once he realized Morrison was no longer on the WWE roster, he decided to take on the role of doing over-the-top Royal Rumble spots. Kingston expressed gratitude for being able to have Rumble match moments for as long as he has. He's also appreciative of the fans for recognizing his spots as the highlight of the match.

