QT Marshall Did Not Love ROH Experience

The Factory's QT Marshall made his pro wrestling debut in 2004. Eight years later, the current AEW star stepped into the ring to perform for Ring of Honor for the first time, teaming up with Sam Shaw – now Dexter Lumis in WWE – against the late Jay Briscoe and his brother Mark. Marshall would regularly work for the promotion in the years that followed. Still, the 37-year-old was seemingly not satisfied during this period. Marshall said on Twitter, "I didn't particularly love @ringofhonor or my time there, but it was a great learning experience for me. Had some fun matches there as well."

Looking back at Marshall's tenure with ROH, he failed to capture any championships but did get to face notable opponents such as Kevin Steen (Kevin Owens in WWE), former AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page, and former "WWE NXT" Champion Tommaso Ciampa. Marshall would also go on to form a tag team with RD Evans. The pair unsuccessfully competed in a three-way match to earn a shot at the ROH World Tag Team Championship. He would make his last regular appearance for ROH in 2016 before returning in 2017, losing to Josh Woods. Marshall would appear for the promotion again in 2018 by participating in a 12-man battle royal to determine the next challenger for the ROH World Television Championship.

Marshall joined Tony Khan's AEW in 2019 as an on-screen performer and backstage producer. Last year, Khan announced that he had purchased ROH. Marshall returned to ROH action against Eddie Kingston at the Jay Briscoe Celebration Of Life event, taped after "AEW Dynamite" on January 18, the day after Briscoe's tragic passing.