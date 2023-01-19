Recap Of AEW's Jay Briscoe Tribute Show Filmed After Dynamite

Earlier this week, the wrestling world was heartbroken learning about the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe. Following last night's broadcast of "AEW Dynamite," a special Ring of Honor tribute show was taped in honor of Jay Briscoe that will be released at a later date and will be free to watch on both Honor Club and the ROH YouTube channel.

According to PWInsider, a full ring changeover was done, converting the look of the production from AEW to ROH. Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman then opened the show with touching words about Briscoe before Tony Khan appeared on the stage to thank the fans. After Jerry Lynn, Dean Malenko, and BJ Whitmer took seats at ringside, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defeated Hagane Shinno in a Pure Rules match. Following that bout, Adam Cole came down to the ring and spoke about Briscoe, describing him as a guy who "wanted the best for everyone." Cole's words drew "Thank you, Jay" chants.

From there, the in-ring action resumed, as Marina Shafir forced Mighty Myra to submit to an armbar. Next, Eddie Kingston also made his opponent tap, defeating QT Marshall via submission. ROH Women's Champion Athena overcame Madison Rayne — accompanied by Skye Blue — in the next bout; the champion attacked Blue after the match wielding her championship belt as a weapon. After that, Juice Robinson pinned Brandon Cutler, while Yuka Sakazaki defeated Sandra Moon. Lastly, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli triumphed over Christopher Daniels in the main event by using the Jay Driller finisher. Castagnoli and Daniels spoke about Briscoe in the ring afterward as the memorial card concluded.