Tony Khan Announces Plans For Jay Briscoe Tribute Show

AEW/ROH will shoot a special tribute show in honor of the late Jay Briscoe following the 1/18 "AEW Dynamite" in Fresno, California.

According to AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan, the "special ROH tribute to the late great Jay Briscoe" will be available "to everyone" on the Honor Club streaming service. In a follow-up tweet, Khan clarified that the show won't be restricted to existing subscribers of Honor Club, and would also be made available on ROH's YouTube channel.

"Free for everyone means free, it will be free (not behind a paywall) on Honor Club, + we'll post the tribute show in entirety on ROH YouTube as well, also free to everyone, as tonight this crew will come together to shoot a special ROH event in honor of the late great Jay Briscoe," Khan wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the night, the live episode of "Dynamite" opened with a graphic honoring Jay, following which several wrestlers paid homage to their dear departed peer. While the likes of Jay Lethal and Best Friends wore black arm bands, The Young Bucks wore armbands with the text "Jay ❤️" on them. Furthermore, Matt & Nick Jackson performed the Doomsday Device during their match against Top Flight, which was a tribute to The Briscoes — who performed a modified version of the top rope move made popular by the iconic Road Warriors.

Bryan Danielson and Bandido wore "Jay" armbands during their match as well.

