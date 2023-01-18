The 5 Jay Briscoe Matches Every Wrestling Fan Needs To Watch

With the untimely passing of Ring of Honor legend Jay Briscoe, many fans will be looking to dig into his catalog of matches, celebrating his life by watching his greatest performances. While there are countless worthy options to choose from, we've selected five matches that helped define Briscoe's career and legacy, showcasing his storytelling prowess, his athletic in-ring abilities, and his unstoppable determination. Each is worth seeking out for any wrestling fan looking to experience Briscoe's career, whether as a longtime fan or for the very first time, and each took place in the promotion he called home from 2002 to 2023, Ring of Honor.

While Jay was primarily known as a tag team specialist, almost always alongside his brother Mark, there are plenty of singles matches featuring Jay that are well worth watching, including several that saw him on the opposite side of the ring from his brother. Other opponents Jay shared the ring with include Bryan Danielson, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, The Hardy Boys, Claudio Castagnoli, GUNTHER, and many more. While we've narrowed down our list to five entries, it's worth seeking out as many Jay Briscoe matches as you can find, as he showcased his unique style in both singles and tag action throughout his 20+ year career, and not just in ROH — Jay also had acclaimed runs in such notable promotions as Combat Zone Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.