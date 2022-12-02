Kevin Owens Explains Why Sami Zayn Did Not Betray Him

This past Monday night on "WWE Raw," Kevin Owens came out to unequivocally tell the world that he was "done" with his longtime friend Sami Zayn. Owens' decision followed Zayn's low-blow cheapshot on Owens in the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series that led to The Bloodline's victory. In doing so, "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn once again pledged his allegiance to Roman Reigns and the family, further proving his loyalty to them and being accepted more deeply into the group. Responding to Zayn's emotional rollercoaster inside WarGames, Kevin Owens opened up on Corey Graves' "After the Bell" podcast about whether he feels betrayed by his former buddy.

"He really didn't even betray me. He just helped his team win, and he chose to do it in a pretty messed up way," Owens said. "Again, it's like I said on Monday; I really can't blame him with everything I've done to him over twenty years, and I'm talking before WWE as well."

Owens can go all the way back to December 2009 for the first time he double-crossed Sami Zayn. As Kevin Steen, Owens turned heel on his tag team partner and Zayn's alter-ego El Generico after a loss to the Young Bucks at Ring of Honor's Final Battle. That started a rivalry that got so heated, it was awarded "Feud of the Year" the following year by Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Fast forward five years to "NXT" TakeOver: R Evolution, when Owens — on his first night in the company — ruined Zayn's celebration after finally winning the "NXT" Championship with a powerbomb onto the ring apron as his congratulations.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.