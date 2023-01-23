Rhea Ripley 'Would Love To' Enter Men's Royal Rumble

Only four women have ever entered the men's Royal Rumble match, and one WWE star thinks she should be the fifth. In a new interview with Sportskeeda's "WrestleBinge," Rhea Ripley said she would "love" to make an appearance in the men's Royal Rumble later this month, joining Chyna, Beth Phoenix, Kharma, and Nia Jax as the only women to ever join the annual men's Battle Royale.

"Yeah, I would love to enter the men's Royal Rumble," Ripley said. "It would be a lot of fun and it's a history-making thing."

Ripley specifically noted Phoenix's 2010 Royal Rumble appearance and said she'd love to follow in her footsteps given Phoenix's influence on her career. "Trying to fill the shoes of someone like Beth Phoenix and help this women's evolution, I think I would love to step into the men's Royal Rumble," Ripley said, pointing out how impactful her potential entrance in the match could be for the women's division.

WWE introduced a separate women's Royal Rumble match in 2018, which was won by Asuka. Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Ronda Rousey went on to win the next four matches. Each year, the winner of the women's Royal Rumble match gets to choose between challenging for the WWE "Raw" or "SmackDown" Women's Championship at that year's WrestleMania.

Ripley is expected to enter Saturday night's women's Royal Rumble match and said that if she wins, she'd have a tough decision between challenging current champions Flair or Belair at WrestleMania 39. "I'd have a lot of thinking to do," Ripley said.