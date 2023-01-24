Kevin Nash Wants To Do An Attitude Era Movie

Throughout the history of WWE, there have been different eras that were defined by what the programming offered to fans. Perhaps the most well-known — or at least the one that pulled the best Nielsen ratings — was the Attitude Era, which began in the late 90s and lasted into the early 2000s. The incident that essentially kicked off this era would forever bind the four men involved: Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash, who were good friends backstage but enemies onscreen. During an untelevised live event at Madison Square Garden, as Hall and Nash prepared to leave for WCW, the four embraced in the ring, officially shattering kayfabe and exposing the dramatic, scripted nature of the business, an incident that became known as the Curtain Call.

Recently, Nash opened up about working through that time in WWE on his "Kliq This" podcas, saying he believes Michaels was the main influencer of the group and is responsible for a lot of the antics they got into.

"I don't know if the Kliq would have any heat if Shawn wasn't in it," Nash said. "He had a ton of f***ing heat. He was a cocky f***er. Everything that made Shawn work in the ring -– like, there are guys in this business, I think [CM] Punk is one of them. Punk has that, where he kind of rubs people the wrong way a little bit. He's just not a guy who's going to walk in [and be chill]."