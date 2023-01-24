Adam Cole Attempts To Lower The Boom On World Record

AEW superstar Adam Cole doesn't shy away from the fact that he loves video games, and that was made especially apparent when he recently tried to break the world record for the fastest time to complete the original "Super Mario Bros" game. Cole's popular Twitch Stream, where he goes by the alias "Chugs," recently celebrated its 600th episode, ahe festivities included a stream of Cole attempting to break the 4 minute, 54.798 second speed run of "Super Mario Bros" set by "Niftski" on August 7, 2022. The reigning Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Champion even donned a red Mario hat, hoping it would inspire a perfect run to occur.

Unfortunately, after streaming for over six hours straight, Cole was unable to break the record and wrapped up the show with a heartfelt message for his viewers. "You guys are the absolute best. Thank you so much! I can't wait to hang out with you again tomorrow," he said.

On his typical streams, Cole plays a variety of games and styles — first-person shooters like "Halo," action role-playing games like "God of War: Ragnarok," strategy games like the digital version of "Uno," and more. His appreciation for gaming and e-sports led to an appearance at the Halo Championship Series in Raleigh, North Carolina back in December 2021, where Cole hyped up the crowd as the games were getting underway.

Back in the realm of pro wrestling, Cole recently made his return to AEW on the January 11 episode of "AEW Dynamite." He's since appeared on the "Being the Elite" YouTube show and teased an alignment with The Dark Order before saying that he needed more time to think about the next direction he's heading.