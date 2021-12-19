As seen in the video below, AEW’s Adam Cole was a guest during this weekend’s Halo Championship Series in Raleigh, North Carolina.

One of the hosts of the show and a former announcer for AEW, Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez, introduced him to the audience. Once Cole’s music hit and he made his way to the stage, he and Goldenboy did the signature ‘Adam Cole bay bay!’ pose together.

Adam Cole is an avid fan of the Halo video game series, something he’s made apparent by playing through the series on his Twitch Channel. Since the release of Halo: Infinite on December 8, Cole has been exclusively playing the game on his Twitch stream.

Halo is a military science fiction media franchise originally created by Bungie. It was later passed on and managed by 343 Industries, owned and published by Xbox Game Studios. The central focus of the franchise is around Master Chief Sierra-117 “John”, one of the super-soldier Spartans that creates a close bond with his A.I., Cortana. There have been numerous games released since the idea’s inception, as well as books, animated films, and an upcoming live-action television series on Paramount+.

You can see the full clip with Adam Cole below: