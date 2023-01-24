Kofi Kingston Reveals Who Requested The New Day In NXT

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, along with the injured Big E, have long been decorated in the WWE tag team division as the legendary New Day. The trio have cemented their place in WWE history, but they're not stopping yet — Kingston and Woods recently captured gold once again, this time the "NXT" Tag Team Championship. It was a somewhat surprising move for the main roster stars, but now, Kingston has revealed who requested them for the "NXT" brand. Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Kingston said that it was none other than the "Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels who summoned The New Day to "NXT."

"Every week we go into talent relations, they give us the rundown of what the requests are with regard to appearances and things that we have to do and social media posts and all that," Kingston said. "A guy in talent relations [Zachary Maxwell] was like, 'Hey, Shawn Michaels is specially requesting you guys to come down to NXT.'"

Kingston says that once he heard Michaels requested The New Day on "NXT," he pretty much took it as something he had to do, and he and Woods relished the opportunity. Kingston has been a longtime fan of Michaels, and said that helping "NXT" talent develop is an honor.

The New Day defeated Pretty Deadly at "NXT" Deadline in late 2022. Kingston heaped praise on the team for being able to generate heat naturally.

"A telltale sign that you have something special is when you're able to walk through the curtain and invoke a reaction without even saying a word," Kingston said. "They walked through the curtain, and everyone just started booing them."

