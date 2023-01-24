Candice Michelle Would Like To Enter A Royal Rumble

Candice Michelle is ready and willing to enter the women's Royal Rumble match. All she's waiting for is for WWE to call.

Michelle, who wrestled for WWE from 2004 through 2009, said during a recent interview with Steve Fall on the "Ten Count" podcast that she's always been interested in participating in the annual Rumble match and that she would be "open for it" if WWE ever asks her to enter.

The comment came after Fall asked Michelle if she'd be at this Saturday's Royal Rumble event, where the sixth annual women's Rumble match will take place. The winner will receive the opportunity to challenge for either the "Raw" or "SmackDown" Women's Title at WrestleMania 39.

"You know what, I wish I was going," Michelle said. "Every year, people are always like, 'How come you're not there? Why are you not in this?' One year, they mentioned I was there but never called me. It just hasn't been my time, so I'm open for it."

"I'm looking forward to the year when it's my time," Michelle continued, "but I don't think this year is my time either.

"But you never know. WWE likes to call you like the day before and say, 'Hey, by the way, can you come down tomorrow?' So, I'm not planning on being there this year but I'll watch and support and hopefully one of these years it's my time to be there."

Michelle won the WWE Women's Championship once during her initial run with the company. She later became a 24/7 Champion during a guest appearance on "Raw" in 2019. She won the title from Kelly Kelly during a backstage segment.

