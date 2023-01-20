WWE Reportedly Planning 'Non Traditional Surprises' For Royal Rumble

WWE's Royal Rumble premium live event is one week from Saturday, which means at least a few surprises are surely in store. Usually, that means fans can expect a handful of familiar faces from the past, but Fightful Select is reporting that WWE is thinking differently in the lead-up to the big event. While the report notes that numerous veterans have reached out to WWE about a Rumble appearance, the company is said to be favoring what the report labels "non traditional surprises," and have been asking for pitches as such. It's worth noting that last year, WWE was "adamant in leaning out of NXT names appearing in the match."

However, there is at least one aspect in which WWE is said to be very confident as the date for the Rumble approaches: the women's division. Last year, WWE heavily relied on veterans such as Melina, Kelly Kelly, Michelle McCool, and Mickie James as well as Hall of Famers the Bella Twins, Ivory, Molly Holly, and Lita to prop up their depleted roster. However, with the call-ups and rehires made under Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque over the past several months — including IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, and Mia Yim just to name a handful — the roster appears to be in much better shape this time around.

Additionally, Fightful reports that both Jason Cade and T.J. Wilson (formerly known as Tyson Kidd) will be around to help with the Royal Rumble. This also differs from last year when Wilson was unavailable and WWE instead turned to current trainer and coach, Fit Finlay.