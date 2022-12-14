Triple H Reportedly Underwhelmed By Some Rehired WWE Talent

Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over as Chief Content Officer and EVP of Talent Relations, he has brought a number of previously released stars from the Vince McMahon regime back to WWE. The list of previously released stars who have returned to WWE includes Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Sarah Logan, the Good Brothers, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Mia Yim, Emma, and most recently, Tegan Nox. While Wyatt's return has been a hit and Kai is a co-holder of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, some of the other returning performers have not made a significant impact.

WrestleVotes tweeted: "I'm told a handful of talent brought back in the "rehiring wave" over the summer have under-performed and severely underwhelmed Triple H and others since returning to the company."

On "WWE SmackDown," Hit Row's most recent match was on November 25, which they lost in less than three minutes to the Viking Raiders, who are now joined by Logan (aka Valhalla); Kross feuded with Drew McIntyre upon his return, losing the blow-off match at Crown Jewel; Emma is one of the most recent rehires by WWE, as she returned after not being with the company for about five years following her release in 2017; Strowman has picked up victories over Omos and Otis since coming back; and Nox has an upcoming match for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

"WWE Raw" has seen The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) reunite with AJ Styles; Yim has also aligned with Styles, Gallows, and Anderson; and Lumis is in a feud with The Miz, with Johnny Gargano being on Lumis' side.