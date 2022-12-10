WWE Announces Next Women's Tag Title Defense For Damage CTRL

While Damage CTRL as a whole has been preoccupied with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka over the past few months, the tandem of Dakota Kai and IYO SKY has remained focused on defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. The duo, who briefly lost the titles before regaining them at WWE Crown Jewel, have also faced the likes of Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Candice LeRae, and Roxanne Perez in tag team action. But now that Survivor Series WarGames has come and gone, Damage CTRL leader Bayley's running mates can focus on their next challengers: Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox.

After being released from WWE last year, Nox made her return to "WWE SmackDown" last week to save Morgan from the Damage CTRL trio. This week, Morgan and Nox joined forces for the first time as a tag team to face "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. They picked up the win thanks to a distraction from an injured Rodriguez and earned a tag team title shot in the process. "The Master of the ObLIVion" and "The Girl with the Shiniest Wizard" will face SKY and Kai for the titles on the December 16 episode of "SmackDown."

This title match is sure to reignite the rivalry between Nox and Kai. During their days in "NXT," they were the best of friends and tag team partners in 2019 until Kai turned on Team Ripley at NXT Takeover: WarGames by attacking Nox before she could enter the match.