Dakota Kai Names WWE Star She Would Add To Damage CTRL

Ever since WWE SummerSlam earlier this year, Damage CTRL has been one of the most dominant groups in the company. Bayley has worked as the leader, and has brought Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to the main roster, but will the faction end up adding more members? That hasn't been teased on television, but when speaking to "Out Of Character with Ryan Satin," Kai named former WWE NXT UK Women's Champion Alba Fyre as someone she thinks "would be such a good addition."

"She is so ruthless and reckless, and I've known her a very long time. I think she would be such a great addition to Damage CTRL," Kai said. "She would bring a lot to us as a group, and help us sort of evolve a little bit more and take that next step. I think she'd be awesome. ... We like to pick from all over the world; we're an internationally inclusive group."

While Bayley was unable to win the "WWE Raw" Women's Championship at WWE's Extreme Rules last weekend, Kai and SKY currently hold the Women's Tag Team Championships. If Fyre was to join Bayley's faction, she could possibly bring it more championship gold, as she is set to compete for the WWE NXT Women's Championship at the upcoming Halloween Havoc event, where she will be facing champion reigning and defending Mandy Rose.

