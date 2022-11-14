Mia Yim Gets New Nickname, Wrestles Return Match On WWE Raw

It's only been a week since her WWE return, and Mia Yim already has a new nickname, a televised victory under her belt, and several factions vying for her services.

On the 11/14 "WWE Raw" in Louisville, KY, The O.C. officially introduced Yim as the solution to their "Rhea Problem" in a backstage segment, with Luke Gallows taking credit for recruiting Yim since he "has a way" with women, causing Yim to roller her eyes. Thereafter, Karl Anderson revealed Yim's new nickname while hyping up her return match against Tamina Snuka.

"Michin handles her business tonight in her return match," Anderson said.

When asked by Cathy Kelley to explain the origins of the nickname, Yim responded, "It's kind of a nickname. It means crazy in Korean."

The segment ended with The O.C. doing the "Too Sweet" hand gesture after Yim asked them to "keep the beers on ice" for when she returned from her match against Tamina.

Following her convincing win over Snuka, whom she put away with her Eat Defeat finishing move, Yim was confronted in the ring by Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. However, Ripley just smiled, shook her head and walked away, even as Yim dared her to get physical.

Later in the show, Damage CTRL tried to recruit Yim to their team for their upcoming WarGames bout at Survivor Series, reminding the returning wrestler that she's "an outcast" just like them, and thus can relate to them. However, Yim politely turned down the offer, pointing out how she had no beef with any of the women [Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka] on the opposing team. Bayley & Co. then aggressively asked her to rethink her decision, until The O.C. walked up to Yim with beer, causing an irate Damage CTRL to walk off.

Monday's win marked Yim's first-ever singles victory on a WWE main roster show. During her previous run as RECKONING in 2020, Yim wrestled only one singles match – against Dana Brooke – in a losing effort. Her final loss was against Nikki Cross on the December 28, 2020, taping of WWE Main Event. She would be released by WWE in November 2021.