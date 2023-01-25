Jake Roberts Discusses His Problems With The Kliq

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts has detailed his issues with '90s backstage faction The Kliq. Roberts was a good friend of the late Scott Hall, but he never got along with Hall's backstage group. Roberts felt members of The Kliq, such as Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash, were abusing their power behind the scenes.

During an episode of "The Snake Pit," Roberts said he was never a fan of cliques.

"I didn't fit in," Roberts said. "I wasn't part of The Kliq. I've never been a cliquey guy, man. I don't believe in cliques. I think they're wrong, I think they're wrong for the business. Friendship is one thing, but when you start trying to run a company by your influence and forcing people to do things that they don't want done because you have the power, it's not good."

Roberts believes it was a misstep on Vince McMahon's part to let The Kliq gain power within the company. He recalls having a booking meeting at McMahon's house, where McMahon was on the phone trying to convince Michaels and Bret Hart, the latter who was not a member of The Kliq, to put their differences aside and have a match. Roberts recalled his reaction when he first found out about the phone call.

"When I first heard about that, I said, 'Vince, fire both of them motherf***ers. Fire both, man. They're not helping your f***ing company. They're jacking your company off. They're playing you.' Are you kidding me?"

Roberts expressed to McMahon that the company would be better off without Michaels or Hart since the business wasn't doing so well in the New Generation era.

