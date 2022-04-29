AEW’s Jake Roberts was a recent guest on Talk Is Jericho where he reflected on being involved in the writing team for WWE. This took place in the ’90s, and he admitted that a problem were the issues between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart. During that period of time, it was well documented that the two men did not get along.

The Hall Of Famer revealed that he actually told Vince McMahon to just fire them both. That was because the WWE Chairman would have to spend hours on the phone with each man, simply to get them to work a match against each other.

“I used to have to sit when we were writing television when Shawn and Bret were throwing their pissy fights against each other. We would be trying to write television, and Vince would get on the phone for three hours with those two cats. Trying to get them to wrestle each other,” he said. “I said, ‘Vince, what are you doing? Fire the mother****ers, man, tell them to hit the f***ing road.’”

Jake Roberts also went on to give his opinion on The Kliq, which consisted of Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H have been controversial over the years. For Jake Roberts, he believes that they drove the business to the ground.

“When he brought me back in ‘96 he told me, ‘Jake, look around and see where you think the problem is.’ I said, ‘it’s real simple, man, the inmates are running the asylum, The Kliq.’ The Kliq nearly killed the business,” he said. “Everybody says how great they were, well let me tell you something, they drove it to the ground, whatever.”

