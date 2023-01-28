Booker T Campaigns For Former Rival Tag Team To Get Hall Of Fame Nod

Booker T knows the WWE Hall of Fame like few others do, and the two-time inductee knows which former WCW and WWE team he wants to see joining him there.

On a recent episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast with Brad Gilmore, the six-time world champion said he's campaigning for The Nasty Boys to join him and his brother, Stevie Ray, in the WWE Hall of Fame. A 10-time WCW World Tag Team Champion along with his brother as Harlem Heat, Booker T said he's "definitely" pushing for The Nasty Boys — who were four-time tag team champions in WCW and WWE — to be in the WWE Hall of Fame as well.

"What a time working with The Nasty Boys," Booker T said. "I'm definitely campaigning for The Nasty Boys to get the nod to go into the WWE Hall of Fame because those guys were a hell of a team. They did it. They worked their butts off."

The Nasty Boys' Brian Knobbs and Jerry Sags won one WWF World Tag Team Championship together after leaving WCW, but then returned to the company and went on to win three WCW World Tag Team Championships, including one off of Harlem Heat in 1995.

"It was just war in those matches, as well as some really, really funny times working with The Nasty Boys," Booker T said. "We dropped the straps to those guys one time in St. Petersburg, Florida, and I was laughing the whole match. We lost the match but I was laughing. Even when we were getting pinned, I was laughing the whole time."