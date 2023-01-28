Roxanne Perez Is Inspired By This Former WWE Star

Over the course of nine months, "The Prodigy" Roxanne Perez leveled up to the master of the inaugural women's Iron Survivor Challenge. Shortly after, she claimed the title of WWE "NXT" Women's Champion. With her victory, Perez fulfilled a lifelong prophecy — one she had seen accomplished nearly a decade before in the same hallowed halls of "NXT."

"I remember watching Paige become the first-ever 'NXT' Women's Champion, and I think she was 18 or 19 at the time, and she also had started training when she was like 13," Perez told "Faction 919." Much like "The Glampire" started her wrestling training upon her first year of teendom, Perez did as well.

"She was a huge inspiration for me because it just showed me that like, 'Wow, it doesn't matter how old you are. It doesn't matter if you're 29, if you're 18, you can literally make anything happen as long as you just put in the work, be consistent and just keep your mind right.'"

Perez then recalled the younger version of herself dreaming of holding up a WWE championship. Now, it's "a full-circle dream come true," as Perez joins a historic lineage of "NXT" Women's Champions, including Paige, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and many more.

"It means everything," Perez said. "Honestly, it definitely means that it comes with a little bit of pressure because I do want to live up to everything that they have been able to achieve in their careers." Despite the pressure though, Perez is excited to inspire the next generation of women, much like those before her, including the same "small, little tiny Puerto Rican girl" AJ Lee, who also inspired her as she grew up.