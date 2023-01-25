Davey Boy Smith Jr. Announced For Historic MLW Bout

Major League Wrestling's upcoming SuperFight '23 event will see Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Alex Kane collide in the promotion's first-ever No Ropes Catch Wrestling Match. MLW confirmed the details in a press release ahead of the show taking place at the 2300 Arena — the former ECW Arena — in Philadelphia on February 4.

The gimmick match, which will see the ring ropes be removed entirely, will ultimately have no rules. The catch wrestling element, known for its aggressive grappling style, was developed by J.G. Chambers in Britain — the birthplace of Smith Jr.'s father, WWE Hall of Famer The British Bulldog — in 1878. In the press release, MLW dubs Smith Jr. a "disciple of catch wrestling," making him the clear favorite heading into the clash.

Notably, Smith Jr. has competed in a No Ropes match before in MLW; the former WWE Tag Team Champion defeated Simon Gotch via referee's decision on the February 1, 2020, episode of "MLW Fusion." Kane, the BOMAYE Fight Club leader has not competed in a similar match type before.

Several matches are currently penciled in for SuperFight '23, including MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone defending the gold against the longest-reigning MLW World Champion in history, Jacob Fatu. Furthermore, MLW World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie defends the title against Delmi Exo, Lince Dorado puts the MLW World Middleweight Championship on the line against Delirious, and the Open the Twin Gate Championship will be defended by Big Boss Shimizu and Kzy against unknown opponents. Elsewhere, John Hennigan takes on Willie Mack, Lio Rush faces Davey Richards, Real1 and Mance Warner collide in a Dumpster Match, and Ricky Shane Page will go to war with 1 Called Manders in a Hardcore match.