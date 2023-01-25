Former WWE Star Talks Bad Bunny's Entry Into Wrestling

Rapper and singer Bad Bunny has dabbled in professional wrestling with two matches under his belt. He first appeared for WWE at the 2021 Royal Rumble event to perform his song "Booker T." He also interfered in the men's Royal Rumble match later in the night, diving off the top rope onto The Miz and John Morrison. The angle would lead to a tag team match at WrestleMania 37 where Bunny and Damian Priest teamed up to defeat Miz and Morrison during the first night of the event.

Morrison recently appeared on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" to discuss Bunny's transition into the squared circle. Van Vliet brought up how Bunny gets praised for the Canadian Destroyer he pulled off in the tag match, but Morrison rarely gets credit for his part. Morrison responded, "I don't want to take anything away from Bad Bunny because he came in so humble and with so much respect. He was such a big star and worked so hard on learning the business and how to put on an entertaining match that there are a lot of celebrities or people adjacent to wrestling that I could take a Canadian Destroyer from, but I probably wouldn't."

Morrison stated that he did offer a few suggestions for the match, but it was ultimately put together by producers Adam Pearce and Brian Kendrick, while Drew Gulak was credited for training Bunny at WWE's Performance Center. When it comes to what impressed him the most about the Grammy winner, Morrison said, "His pacing. I feel like, for me, it took a long time to be comfortable doing nothing and hearing the crowd. Because he's a performer and has been in front of so many crowds, that came a lot easier and more natural to him."