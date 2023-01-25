AEW Boss Addresses Britt Baker Injury

It's another Wednesday, and you know what that means: "AEW Dynamite" is set to air this evening. We already know the most significant moment of the night will be when Mark Briscoe wrestles Jay Lethal as a tribute to his late brother Jay. Elsewhere on the card, it was previously announced that there would be a three-way match pitting Britt Baker D.M.D. vs. Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho. Unfortunately, a sudden change of events has led to a shift in the plans for "Dynamite."

"Tony Schiavone put the news out this morning and then we tweeted about it, but Dr. Britt Baker is injured. The doctor would not clear her to wrestle tonight, so we can't do the three-way, but there was an altercation last week between Toni Storm and Ruby Soho. They still want to go one-on-one. I think that's a great match — Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho tonight," Tony Khan told "Busted Open Radio." That doesn't mean that the three-way match won't happen in the future. Khan is adamant that the three talented women will collide at some point. "When Britt Baker is cleared, I'm very excited to have the three-way match also." At this time, the specific injury Baker is suffering from remains unknown. Her last match was on January 11, when she teamed with AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter to defeat Saraya and Storm.

Other matches scheduled for tonight's episode of "Dynamite" include Darby Allin defending the TNT Championship against Buddy Matthews, Brian Cage vs. Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks and Action Andretti, and Ethan Page and Matt Hardy vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and Hook.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.