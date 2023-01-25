AEW Dynamite Preview (1/25): Mark Briscoe To Make AEW Debut, Bryan Danielson Vs. Brian Cage, More

Last night, Tony Khan revealed that Warner Brothers Discovery had finally permitted Mark Briscoe to make his AEW debut. The 13-time Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champion will face Jay Lethal tonight on "AEW Dynamite" to "celebrate the life and legacy of the late great Jay Briscoe on his 39th birthday." WBD had previously restricted the Briscoes from appearing for Khan's promotion because of homophobic tweets made by Jay in 2013; he later apologized and made significant efforts to improve his relationship with the LGBTQ+ community. Because of the ban, AEW was unable to honor Jay — who tragically passed away on January 17 – last week on "Dynamite." Instead, the company filmed a tribute show that will air on YouTube and WatchROH.com at a later date.

Five other matches are also advertised for this evening's show, including Bryan Danielson taking on ROH World Six-Man Champion Brian Cage. "The American Dragon," who has defeated Konosuke Takeshita and Bandido in recent weeks, is seeking to remain undefeated to secure a 60-minute Iron Man match against MJF for the AEW World Championship at the upcoming AEW Revolution PPV.

Elsewhere, House of Black's Buddy Matthews answers Darby Allin's AEW TNT Championship open challenge, Jericho Appreciation Society's Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara battle Ricky Starks and Action Andretti, and JungleHOOK's Jungle Boy and Hook take on Matt Hardy and Ethan Page of The Firm.

Furthermore, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho will collide in a one-on-one match; the bout was due to be a three-way also involving Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., but the former AEW Women's World Champion was pulled due to an injury. Lastly, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and The Gunns will undergo family therapy with "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn.