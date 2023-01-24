Mark Briscoe To Wrestle On AEW Television

Despite a report that the Briscoes were not welcome on AEW television by WarnerMedia, viewers will indeed get to see Mark Briscoe celebrate his late brother Jay this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite."

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer had reported that although AEW President Tony Khan has wanted to put the Briscoe Brothers on television, it was still a "no" from WarnerMeda. However, Khan just tweeted the very happy announcement that Mark Briscoe will be a part of this week's "Dynamite" in a big way, as he'll be competing against Jay Lethal.

"Requested by both men to celebrate the life + legacy of the late great Jay Briscoe on his 39th birthday, his longtime friend/rival Jay Lethal vs his brother Mark Briscoe," Khan wrote.

Jay Briscoe tragically passed away in an auto accident last Tuesday. The next night on"Dynamite," the talent took it upon themselves to honor their beloved colleague as much as possible. Although it wasn't televised, Khan did put on a memorial show following "Dynamite" for Jay Briscoe, who is survived by his wife, son, and two daughters. His daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh, both suffered serious injuries in the accident. Thankfully, both are on the road to recovery.

AEW hasn't been the only wrestling company to pay its respect to Jay. When the news of his passing broke, "WWE NXT" took a moment to send their regards to the Briscoe family, and this past Friday on "WWE SmackDown", many wrestlers followed suit of their AEW counterparts by wearing "Jay" armbands.

Mark Briscoe commented on Monday to family friend Josh Wharton that faith has helped the family through this difficult time.