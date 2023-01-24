Statement From Mark Briscoe And New Health Update On Jay Briscoe's Daughters

The daughters of Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) are "slowly improving" after suffering serious injuries in the crash last week that claimed the life of their father and another driver. During a Facebook Live stream Monday evening, Josh Wharton, a friend of the Pugh family, shared an update from Jay's widow Ashley.

Their 12-year-old daughter Gracie has regained feeling below her knees. However, as of Monday, she had yet to regain any movement below her knees since the crash. Gracie suffered a severe spinal injury in the crash. She was left with no movement below her waist and no sensation below her knees. She underwent surgery last Thursday. Her strength is said to be improving after working with physical and occupational therapists and she was able to assist with her transfer into a wheelchair on Monday.

Nine-year-old Jayleigh's nasogastric (NG) feeding tube was removed Saturday night and she was able to eat and drink as much as she pleased on Sunday. She was said to be much happier after that and with the help of physical and occupational therapists did her first "stand and pivot" into a wheelchair. On Monday, she was able to get out of her bed and stand up. Jayleigh's improvement allowed her to spend a little time together with Gracie on Monday. After returning to her bed, Jayleigh's wound VAC (vacuum-assisted closure) on her abdominal incision was removed.

Also Monday evening, Wharton shared the first words to the public from Mark Briscoe (Mark Pugh) since his brother's death.

"GOD IS ON THE THRONE," Mark wrote in a text message exchange with Wharton. "That's all I got bro."

Wharton said he spoke with Mark over the phone Monday evening and described him as "chipper."