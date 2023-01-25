WWE NXT Maintains Total Viewership, But Falls In Key Demographic

"WWE NXT" held onto its overall audience on Tuesday night, but the show didn't do as well in this week's key demographic category.

Wrestlenomics shared viewership information for Tuesday and last night's episode was watched by a total of 607,000 average viewers, up one percent from last week's episode. However, despite staying the course in the overall viewership category, the key demographic for the episode saw a significant drop. "NXT" was watched by 162,000 viewers aged 18 to 49, totaling a 0.12 P18-49 rating. That's down 13 percent from last week's number of 186,000.

In comparison to last year, "NXT" basically finds itself in a similar situation. The total audience for the January 25, 2022 episode was 593,000, three percent lower than this past Tuesday. The key demographic, however, also has declined. Last year's episode was 15 percent higher, with a 0.14 P-18-49 rating.

Last night's "NXT" kicked off with Tiffany Stratton defeating Indi Hartwell, but also saw the continuation of the feud between Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller. Waller called the "NXT" Champion out and sent Breakker crashing into the ringside barricade. In addition to that, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance put their "NXT" Women's Tag Titles on the line against Alba Fyre and Sol Ruca. Fyre showed some tension with Ruca after they lost to the champs as she brushed by her partner. The program closed out with a Vengeance Day summit between "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, Gigi Dolin, and Jayce Jayne. The remaining two members of Toxic Attraction put the champ through a table to close out the program.