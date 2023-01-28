AEW Personality Comments On The Career Progression Of Danhausen

One AEW personality recently reflected on seeing Danhausen evolve in the wrestling industry. RJ Skinner, known to wrestling fans as "RJ City," knew Danhausen before he slapped on the face paint and became a popular star. During an interview with Stephanie Chase, Skinner discussed sharing the ring with Danhausen before his career truly took off.

"I had wrestled him pre-Danhausen, where I don't think any of that was realized yet, and he was just a guy, a nice guy," Skinner said. "Then I think, my understanding, is that Olde Wrestling, which is a place that I think he wrestled at first, I think allowed him to find himself and be weird, and then you stumble upon stuff." Skinner put over Danhausen's merchandise sales in AEW, and his loyal, cult-like following. When asked if the Danhausen character was something that came from the man behind the act, Skinner made his answer clear.

"I think it definitely came from him," Skinner said. "It was definitely stuff that I think he was interested in. Sometimes you don't know how to put the pieces together, but other times you're just listening to other people at first." Skinner noted that there can be pressure on younger talent who may have a good idea, but don't want to rock the boat with people behind the scenes telling them what to do. Skinner said this can lead to the performer not being happy, on top of being a failure. He thinks it all worked out well for Danhausen in the end.

