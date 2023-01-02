Danhausen Reacts To Receiving AEW Award For 2022

As the year concludes, best of 2022 awards have been dished out in pro wrestling, and AEW's Danhausen has won an award for being the top merchandise seller in the company in 2022, beating the likes of AEW World Champion MJF, and former world champion CM Punk. The "very nice, very evil" Danhuasen took to his YouTube channel to react to the exciting news.

"That's weird. Got The Acclaimed on here, we got Jon Moxley, Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Chris Judas [Jericho], lots of big names on here. Big names with lots of more television time than Danhuasen all year," he pointed out.

Clad with his signature face paint, Danhuasen wasn't happy that he didn't get a lot of TV time in 2022. He said that he wants to take over AEW television and has a list of demands for Tony Khan.

"Money is power and now Danhausen has all the power and this is proof. So, yeah, we're going to make a list of demands for Mr. Tony Khan. One, Danhausen should be on the side of the trucks, the ones that drive on the highway, those are real nice. Big, big Danhausen head. Pretty good. Then we will have Danhausen on the billboards, that you see from those highways. Danhausen will be in the opening of Dynamite and Rampage and the commercials on television. He's gonna get his blimp, you'll give him his blimp, finally. Live microphones on the television shows."

Danhausen has teamed with Best Friends and Orange Cassidy on AEW television lately. His most recent match was a victory with the team during the AEW Full Gear pre-show on November 19, 2022.