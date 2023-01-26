D'Lo Brown Addresses Whether He Will Appear In 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

Every year, fans speculate on what surprise entrants could walk through the curtain at the Royal Rumble. The premium live event is one of WWE's "big four" shows, and is known for playing host to major superstar returns and debuts. But one appearance that it seems will not happen is from D'Lo Brown. The four-time European Champion visited the "UnSKripted" podcast and stated that he won't be returning to the ring this Saturday.

"I can tell you it takes too much to get out of bed right now. It hurts everyday," Brown said. "Now look I knew exactly what I was training in when I got into this business but my time in the sun has set and I'm very happy with my career and the day I had in my career." While not a main event player, Brown's WWE run saw him gain popularity, debuting as a member of the Nation of Domination stable. He was involved in memorable feuds with stars like X-Pac, Jeff Jarrett, and Mark Henry. Brown would find his biggest success later on, where at one point he was the European Champion and Intercontinental Champion at the same time.

Brown last wrestled in March 2022 for Great Lakes Championship Wrestling, where his team prevailed in a massive 10-man tag match. After that, he returned to Impact Wrestling, working as a full-time producer and later in talent relations. During this stint, he also briefly reunited his former stable Aces and Eights, serving as a manager for Garett Bischoff and Wes Brisco.

