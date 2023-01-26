Mark Briscoe Match Garners One Million Viewers For AEW Dynamite

Wrestling fans showed up for "AEW Dynamite" to celebrate and honor the life of Jay Briscoe. Wrestlenomics released viewership information for Wednesday night and the January 25 episode got 1,003,000 average viewers, up 4 percent from last week, and the first time the program averaged over one million viewers since October 5. From a key demographic standpoint, "Dynamite" was watched by 417,000 average viewers aged 18-49, earning a 0.32 P18-49 rating. That also gives the key demo a 4 percent boost from the previous week.

"Dynamite" ranked at #3 for cable originals in the key demographic, only behind the two NBA games on ESPN. Compared to one year ago, "Dynamite" is down significantly in all measures. The January 27, 2022 episode of AEW's flagship program had a total viewership of 1,100,000, nine percent more than last night. The key demographic is also down by 24 percent, as last year's episode drew a 0.41 demo rating.

The major highlight for "Dynamite" was Mark Briscoe getting to honor his late brother Jay as he took on former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal. Briscoe got the big win against Lethal to close out the show, which also featured Bryan Danielson facing Brian Cage. Chris Jericho teamed up with Sammy Guevara to face Action Andretti and Ricky Starks to kick things off. The women's division got some shine as well with Toni Storm taking on Ruby Soho. AEW World Champion MJF also revealed that Danielson's next challenger would be another submission specialist in Timothy Thatcher .