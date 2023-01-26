WWE Hall Of Famer Comments On The Rock And Steve Austin Potentially Appearing In Royal Rumble

One WWE Hall of Famer has weighed in on the possibility of two fellow legends appearing at the Royal Rumble premium live event on January 28. As is the case every year, speculation has run rampant on who the surprise entrants will be in the Rumble match. Two names that fans are hoping to see are "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Taking to "Foley Is Pod," Mick Foley chimed in on whether or not he thinks Austin and "The Rock" will appear.

"I'll be very surprised," Foley said. "I'd be really happy."

Foley said that he told Austin that of all the WrestleMania 38 matches, his showdown with Kevin Owens was his favorite. The hardcore legend revealed "Stone Cold's" reaction.

"Steve was surprised. If he wasn't surprised he did a good job of feigning surprise. When I told him his match was my favorite of the previous Mania," Foley said. "He was like, 'Why is that, kid?' I was like, 'Well, everyone wanted to see you. You over-delivered.' Owens did a remarkable job of putting that thing together. He didn't even see Steve, right? Steve did a video and it was up to Kevin with some of the greatest verbiage. Just incredible."

Foley went on to say that Austin shouldn't have been surprised because his performance at WrestleMania 38 was universally praised. He doubled down, saying he'd be surprised if "Stone Cold" and "The Rock" showed up for the Royal Rumble. Foley said he hopes to see it because he believes the 2022 Royal Rumble match was severely lacking in surprises.

