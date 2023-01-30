AEW Interviewer Explains How Tony Khan Brought Him Into AEW

RJ City has been a pro wrestler since 2006, but his in-ring prowess did not end up being what brought him to major promotions. Instead, it's been his comedy that brought him to a role producing internet content, first as part of "The Bump" in WWE and, starting last year, with his own YouTube show, "Hey! (EW)," in AEW.

Stephanie Chase recently released a new interview with City on her YouTube channel, and one of the main topics was how exactly he ended up with his own little, off-beat fiefdom within AEW, complete with the first "and stupidest" name he came up with for it.

"My general understanding is Tony [Khan] is directly the reason I'm in AEW, because he messaged me," City explained. "He had known my stuff: The stuff I did in WWE, I did a comedy special, he knew that; but he [also] knew all the videos I put online, just stupid videos I was making, which blew me away. Because it's like 'Why didn't you tell me earlier?' So I think he knew exactly what he was getting. He was also my second guest, which was pretty much the stamp of approval of 'I tolerate this person's idiocy.'"

City then revealed who he reports to in AEW.

"I guess my direct boss would be Kevin Sullivan. Not the wrestler, the editor [who] did a bunch of stuff in Impact, did a bunch of 'Attitude Era' [WWE] stuff. He did The Rock's Chef Boyardee commercial, and all those weird Super Soaker commercials, which I ask about constantly."