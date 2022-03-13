As seen in the video below, AEW’s Danhausen is now being featured in his own YouTube series sponsored by All Elite Wrestling called “Hey! (EW)”.

The debut episode includes Danhausen and the host, RJ City, bickering back and forth about the show going on live for the first time. RJ then asks Danhausen numerous questions as the comedic star gives his unique, silly responses.

At one point, RJ notes how many people have asked, ‘Danhausen, is he a gremlin? Is he a vampire, is he a ghoul? They don’t quite know what he is; is he a ghost of wrestling’s…”

“… Past?” Danhause interjected. “Yeah, one could say I’m a ghost of wrestling’s past. I was a legend, yes, a technical master.”

The former ROH star recently joined the roster of All Elite Wrestling, but is currently out of action due to an injury he suffered on Halloween night. He broke his leg during a match, which he has been rehabilitating ever since. There’s no word yet on when he will make his official in-ring return but we will keep you updated.

You can see the first episode of “Hey! (EW)” below:

