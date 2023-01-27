Behind-The-Scenes Update On Quincy Elliott's Injury Progress

Rising star Quincy Elliott hasn't been seen on "WWE NXT" programming since October due to an injury he suffered in his match against Xyon Quinn – but there's good news. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer reports that "The Super Diva" is medically cleared. He last appeared on-screen alongside Shotzi as co-host of "NXT" Halloween Havoc.

However, it's worth mentioning that last month, Elliott tweeted that he was medically cleared and would appear at the "NXT" house show on December 17. He made his in-ring return and battled Scrypts in a losing effort. But ever since the match, Elliott radio silent. His Twitter account is nowhere to be found, although his Instagram is still up. Plus, he has yet to appear on "NXT" television and wrestle another match, whether at a live or house show.

Although recently, some fans pointed out that in the video of the Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller fight at the WWE Performance Center, Elliott can be seen in the background inside a ring, supposedly training for a possible return.

Elliott has become a fan-favorite in "NXT." He had his first televised WWE match last March, facing off against Joe Gacy on "NXT: Level Up." He regularly wrestled on the show, going up against Josh Briggs, Duke Hudson, and Ikeman Jiro, among others. Then in August 2022, "NXT" started premiering vignettes of Elliott, announcing his arrival on the brand. He debuted on the 9/13 episode of "NXT," winning his match against Sean Gallagher in dominating fashion.