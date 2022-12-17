Health Update On NXT Superstar Quincy Elliott

"NXT" Superstar Quincy Elliott took to Twitter on Saturday evening to make a big announcement about his health. Elliott revealed that he's medically cleared to wrestle.

"Medically Cleared!! And I'm in the BAD BI***MAS SPIRIT See U 2night #NXTTAMPA," tweeted Elliott.

He later tweeted a clip of himself at tonight's house show at the University Area CDC Gymnasium with the caption, "UNCLETAKER Back like I never left."

Elliott ended up losing his "return match" to Scrypts.

The "NXT" rookie didn't reveal what kind of injury had him sidelined since late October. His last in-ring match was on the October 19 edition of "WWE NXT," where he defeated Xyon Quinn. The match was to see who was going to be Shotzi's co-host at "NXT" Halloween Havoc. His last "NXT" appearance was on October 25.

The "Super Diva" made his WWE debut back in March against Joe Gacy on "NXT Level Up." He later made his WWE "NXT" TV debut on September 13, where he defeated Sean Gallagher in under two minutes. WWE first started to promote his debut on August 16, during the "NXT" Heatwave special. Even before his official WWE debut, the promotion had trademarked his ring name with the USPTO on November 30, 2021.

Elliott's pro wrestling career began in 2018 when he wrestled for the independent wrestling promotion Empire Wrestling Federation. He also wrestled in several other promotions including Alpha Omega Wrestling, SPW, KnokX Pro Academy, Championship Wrestling From Hollywood, Big Valley Wrestling, FIST Combat, and Millennium Pro Wrestling.