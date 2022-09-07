Unique WWE Star Set For Debut On 9/13 NXT

After weeks of build-up, the debut of Quincy Elliot will take place on the 9/13 "NXT 2.0" episode.

Elliot, who refers to himself as The Super Diva, has been wrestling regularly on the YouTube show "NXT Level Up" and at several live events since March. His latest match came at a live event on August 19, where he took a loss to Grayson Waller.

The first promo hyping Elliot's debut aired on the "NXT Heatwave" special on August 16, where Elliot said he plans to remain his flamboyant self on WWE TV. Subsequently, another video aired on August 30 through which Elliot explained why he was misunderstood as a child, and that the WWE Universe was about to find out who he exactly is. "I mean, look at me, I'm flyer than a reindeer in the winter and I am coming to change the game," Elliot said in the promo.

Elliot typically enters the arena in a scooter, and it remains to be seen if he will use a similar entrance on the "NXT 2.0" brand.

Elliot had briefly appeared as part of the Joe Gacy All-Inclusive Invitational last December, before WWE officials sent him to "NXT Level Up" and live events to prepare him for his television debut.

Next week's "NXT 2.0" will celebrate the one-year anniversary of the brand's reboot. Besides Elliot's debut, WWE has also announced several title matches for the show.