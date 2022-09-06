Fans Will Choose Title Challenger For 9/13 WWE NXT

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will defend his title on the 9/13 episode of "NXT 2.0" against a challenger decided by fan voting.

WWE made the announcement on the 9/6 show, giving fans the opportunity to choose Hayes' next challenger as part of a celebration to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the "NXT 2.0" reboot.

Hayes, coming off a successful title defense against Ricochet at Worlds Collide, provided guest commentary on this week's show as his associate, Trick Williams, wrestled Ricochet in a singles bout. After pinning Williams with a Shooting Star Press, Ricochet stared down Hayes, indicating that his rivalry with Hayes was far from finished. Both men have also been trading shots on social media since their match last Sunday.

All signs point to Ricochet being voted in as Hayes' opponent for next week, but it remains to be seen if fans on social media vote for another challenger. WWE has not specified if fans can vote for other Superstars from the main roster, or only choose from a pool of "NXT 2.0" wrestlers. Ricochet is technically a member of the "SmackDown" roster but has been appearing on "NXT 2.0" since he showed up at his old stomping grounds earlier this month.

Hayes began his second reign as North American Champion by defeating Cameron Grimes at the In Your House event on June 4. Since the victory, Hayes has defended successfully against the likes of Tony D'Angelo, Nathan Frazer, Solo Sikoa, Giovanni Vinci, and most recently Ricochet.