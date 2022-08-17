NXT Heatwave Secures Highest Rating Since 2021

"NXT Heatwave," last night's special episode of "WWE NXT," certainly did a lot to fan the flames of viewership this week. Wrestlenomics released the ratings information for Tuesday night, and the special episode of NXT received an average number of 723,000 viewers, up 21% from the week previous. It's the highest viewership number the program has seen since Halloween Havoc on October 26, 2021.

The key demographic was also a winning number for the program, as "Heatwave" was watched by 235,000 viewers aged 18-49. This is the highest demographic number "NXT" has seen since June 21, and it's up 38% from last week.

Looking at the rankings, "Heatwave" was #5 in cable originals for the key demographic. According to Showbuzz Daily, that spot is the second-highest NXT has ever reached, right behind the September 18, 2019 episode, a one-hour rendition right before "AEW Dynamite" made its debut. For broadcast primetime, "Heatwave" ranked at #19 overall. "America's Got Talent" on NBC maintained the top position with a 0.73 P18-49 rating.

"NXT Heatwave" had a stacked line-up as the show was full high stakes and championship matches. Bron Breakker successfully defended his "NXT" Championship against JD McDonagh (the former Jordan Devlin), Mandy Rose defeated Zoey Stark to hold onto her NXT Women's title and Carmelo Hayes defeated Giovanni Vinci in the opener to retain his North American Championship, as well. In addition to that, Tony D'Angelo defeated Santos Escobar, forcing Escobar to make his exit from "NXT," and Cora Jade defeated Roxanne Perez in a highly personal match between former friends.