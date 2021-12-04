WWE has filed to trademark another NXT 2.0 ring name.

WWE filed the trademark application for “Quincy Elliott” with the USPTO on November 30.

Below is the full trademark description:

entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer

On Tuesday’s NXT 2.0, Quincy Elliott was involved in the Joe Gacy All-Inclusive Invitational.

