Sami Zayn Discusses His Chances Of Winning The Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is tomorrow night, and while Cody Rhodes will be making his grand return from injury, there is one man who has the biggest groundswell of fan support, and his name is Sami Zayn. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of BTSport ahead of the big night, Zayn reiterated that he still had no idea what the plans were for the Rumble and shared his thoughts on the potential of a fan revolt if anyone else were to come out on top.

"Maybe me and you are looking at it [in] a certain way because we're kind of diehards," Zayn said. "But I think there's a lot of casual fans who are just kind of along for the ride. I don't think the fans are where they were five, six years ago, where they would kind of revolt." Zayn used the 2014 Royal Rumble as an example, where fans desperately wanted Daniel Bryan to be the victor, and made their opinion on the matter loud and clear.

Zayn said it's great that many fans are rooting for him, but he doesn't have to win the Rumble for the story they're telling to go in a satisfying direction. The three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion stated that any outcome can work as long as it's done right. While Zayn can't help but get excited about the possibility of going on to face Roman Reigns at this year's WrestleMania, he has to make sure to temper those expectations as well.

"Even if it doesn't happen, do you know what's as good as all of that?" Zayn continued. "Telling the story that we've told for the last nine months ... is about as good, to me, as ... winning the Royal Rumble and wrestling Roman Reigns for the world title at WrestleMania as a standalone thing."