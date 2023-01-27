Doudrop Addresses WWE Royal Rumble Return Speculation

Doudrop is in San Antonio and has her ring gear, but whether she'll enter in the women's Royal Rumble match this Saturday is still technically anybody's guess. Even hers, the WWE star told Wrestling Inc.

In a new interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Doudrop said she's "doing really, really well" after missing the last four months with a severe case of COVID. Doudrop opened up about the health scare that's kept her off television earlier this week, noting doctors were worried about her heart.

She told Hausman on Friday that she was "under strict rest instruction" for three months, but she's been working on her comeback since then. "Little over a month, I've been trying to get myself prepared, try to come back, get back to ring fitness. It has been quite a whirlwind."

However, the most difficult part was being away from the ring. "Honestly, it's so hard. I really don't mind admitting," she said. "It was really, really difficult for me to watch any wrestling because I was jealous. Straight up jealous. I was jealous that I wasn't there. Being able to do my thing and being able to mix up with the girls. Not jealous of them, but proud of them about how well they're all doing. Just so wanting to be there."

Many fans expect Doudrop to get back into the ring on Saturday, but the WWE star claimed she still doesn't know if or how she'll be used. "I'll be around in some capacity, but what exactly that capacity is [is] even unknown to me," she said. "We'll see what happens. I'm around, I brought my gear. You never know."

