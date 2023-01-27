Sami Zayn Doubts Major WWE Storyline Would Be The Same Under Vince McMahon

After nearly a decade with WWE, Sami Zayn experienced a breakout year in 2022. He was featured in a high-profile feud with Johnny Knoxville to start the year, which landed him in a singles match against the "Jackass" star at WrestleMania 38. Zayn then became an honorary member of The Bloodline after weeks of trying to impress the faction. From there, his career became "ucey" in ways many, including himself, did not expect. But would it all have turned out the way it did if Vince McMahon was still in charge of WWE's creative direction? "The Honorary Uce" addressed that question during an interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani.

"I don't know," Zayn said. "I think probably not. I can't say because I genuinely do not know, but I know before Triple H was on creative, I never got on-screen with Roman. Then when Triple H did get [on creative], I finally did get on screen with Roman. Whether that's a coincidence — like I said, the first time I finally did get on screen with Roman, that took the story to the next level, [there] happened to be a lot of stars lining up. The Usos weren't there, Heyman wasn't there, it was in Montreal, all these things."

After proclaiming himself to be the "Locker Room Leader," Zayn finally spoke to "The Head of the Table" in a backstage segment on the August 19 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Montreal. By the end of the night, Zayn took a Claymore Kick from Drew McIntyre to protect the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Zayn feels that because he had the chance to be on screen with Reigns that night, the story was given room to breathe.